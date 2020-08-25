Lila Delman Real Estate today announced the sale of 28 Esplanade Boulevard in Middletown.

The property reportedly sold for $2,350,000 and was under contract after less than 24 hours on the market.

George Tollefson and Julie Warburg, Lila Delman Sales Associates, represented the seller while Eric Kirton, Lila Delman Associate Broker, represented the buyer, according to Lila Delman Real Estate.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks one of the top five sales in Middletown year-to-date. Lila Delman has participated in four out these top five sales, which is double any other firm.

“Under agreement in one day and sold just below asking price, we were thrilled to deliver such fast and notable results for our clients.” commented George Tollefson and Julie Walburg in a joint statement. “Our clients’ goals remain the motivating force behind what we do on a daily basis.”

“In today’s market, the savvy buyer has to act quickly in order to take advantage of unique and rare offerings, especially those with water amenities,” added Eric Kirton. “It is a competitive landscape, which is encouraging for property values throughout Aquidneck Island.”

Just steps from First Beach, this outstanding oceanfront offering is set on the Esplanade providing commanding views of the beach, Newport’s famed Cliff Walk and the historic Gilded-Age Mansions. Completely renovated by Bill Burgin Design, the 3,700 square foot residence boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, ample outdoor entertaining spaces and crisp, bright interiors. Enjoy easy beach access from this incredible coastal retreat.

*This representation is based on information from the Rhode Island State Wide MLS for the period of January 1, 2020 – August 19, 2020. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.