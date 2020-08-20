Providence, RI – In a new book, “She Wasn’t The One,” Diana Garlington shares her tragic story of losing her child to gun violence. In 2011, the day after Thanksgiving, Esscence was driving, stopped at a light in Providence when a car pulled up beside her, and someone inside opened fire. Esscence, who was 21 at the time, was shot and killed. She wasn’t the target, and no one ever found the gunman.

Today, Garlington releases her book, hoping that it will comfort the many mothers in this country who have known the unbearable pain of losing a child to gun violence.

Esscence was an outspoken, 110-pound girl, who was born to a 22-year-old single mother. She had three siblings, who they lovingly called Esscence “Boopsie.” Because of her intelligence and questioning demeanor even as a young child, Esscence dreamed of becoming a lawyer one day. And that would be just it, a dream.

- Advertisement -

Esscence experiencing some sort of generational curse to motherhood at the tender age of 14, she began to live her life on the edge. She was hit by a car at 11, hurt in a horrific car accident at the age of 13, and tragically lost a nephew, two brothers, and a best friend. She would later become entangled with an older man who would charm her into living a lifestyle that would lead her down a path of abuse, lies, drama, and eventually her death.

Find the book and more information about it, here -“She Wasn’t The One”

About the Author:

Diana Garlington is an author and community activist. She stepped into her role as an activist when her daughter Esscence lost her life to gun violence at the age of 21. Since then, Diana has worked tirelessly to educate the public on gang violence and gun control. Every year, Diana hosts Lock Arms for Peace, a peace rally to bring awareness of unsolved murders in the City of Providence.

Diana is a board member of Moms Demand Action State Survivors, RI Coalition Against Gun Violence, One Gun Gone, and the Rhode Island Juvenile Hearing.

Diana Garlington has received the “Community Impact, Ida B. Wells NAACP” award, the 2016 “Hometown Hero” and “Community and Justice, Just Like You” Award.