Today, Governor Raimondo announced during her COVID-19 press briefing that almost every school district in the state—with two exceptions: Providence and Central Falls—has achieved 5 reopening metrics and has the green light to begin to reopen for full in-person learning on September 14th.

The Governor said that every school has a plan to support students and staff if they become sick. Between detailed mitigation protocols schools are putting in place and the expertise our teams have developed around outbreak response, she says the state is confident that we can slow and prevent outbreaks.

Schools can take up to four weeks to phase all students into school.

Private/religious schools have also been given the green light to reopen for in-person learning.

This story is developing and will be updated.