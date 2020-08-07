Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that she will be joined by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for her weekly virtual forum on reopening schools.

Governor Raimondo’s office says that the conversation will take place at 3 pm on Thursday, August 13th on the Governor’s Facebook Page and will focus on the health impacts of in-person learning and the health precautions schools should be taking to keep students and staff as safe as possible.