Jurassic Quest is the first event of its kind hosted at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and New England Revolution. The innovative experience allows guests to travel back in time as they drive through an interactive exhibit featuring over 70 moving and roaring dinosaurs, including favorites like the 50-foot Megalodon and 80-foot Spinosaurus.

Paired with an online audio tour, Jurassic Quest is an educational and exciting experience for the whole family enjoyed from the safety of a vehicle. Guests will take a quest throughout the exhibit, encountering some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever inhabit the ocean’s depths.

Gillette Stadium will host Jurassic Quest from Sept. 4 through Sept. 13, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Guests can purchase drive-thru tickets for an assigned time slot for just $49 per vehicle, and $80 for passenger vehicles that seat 9-15 people. Motorcycles and similar vehicles are not permitted at Jurassic Quest. Guests can also bring a piece of Jurassic Quest home with them with dinosaur toy add-on bundles and merchandise available online for contact-free pickup. Tickets and add-ons are available now at JurassicQuest.com/events/drive-thru-boston.

Jurassic Quest and Gillette Stadium staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed. Please refer to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ website for COVID-19 travel restrictions and guidelines.