A new Summer Beats pop-up concert series at Roger Williams Park features live, socially distanced performances with local and international flavor.

A pillar of Rhode Island’s local music community, master Malian drummer Sidy Maiga has traveled the world sharing the insatiable rhythms of the djembe with enthusiastic audiences. Maiga combines the best of West African percussion traditions with modern beats, infusing traditional African styles with rhythms of the Caribbean, hip-hop, Latin tunes, Brazilian styles, and the Blues. A staple of outdoor festivals across Rhode Island, Maiga’s drumming brings audiences to their feet and closer with their neighbors; as Maiga says, “music is the bridge that brings people together.”

Coming Soon: Providence-based Orlando Hernández is an interdisciplinary performer working primarily in tap dance. His work weaves together threads of theater, percussion, and improvisation into immersive experiences of collective rhythm and reflection. Hernández’ work has been showcased across the country at institutions like Jacob’s Pillow, Judson Church (NYC), and the Public Theater (NYC), as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. A seasoned educator, Hernández works as a teaching artist for Trinity Rep and Rhode Island Latino Arts.

Thursday’s performance begins at 6:30PM. This series is co-produced by FirstWorks and Roger Williams Park Conservancy. Further details here.