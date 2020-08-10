The Summer Beats pop-up concert series sponsored by FirstWorks at Roger Williams Park features live, socially distanced performances with local and international flavor. The final performer this summer is Orlando Hernández, an interdisciplinary performer who weaves theater, percussion, and improvisation into immersive experiences of collective rhythm and reflection. He’ll be moving to the smooth sounds of jazz saxophonist Leland Baker, so grab your mask, picnic blanket, and lawn chair and head to the Roger Williams Park Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn (across from the Carousel Village – see map) for sets at 6:30 and 7:15 PM Wednesday August 12th. Further details here.

