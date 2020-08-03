Newport, RI – The Town of Middletown and City of Newport today announced plans to close local beaches temporarily this week due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

City of Newport: Easton’s Beach Closing in Advance of Tropical Storm Isaias

Easton’s Beach will be closed on Tuesday in advance of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Residents and visitors are advised that the beach parking lots will be closed at the end of the day on Monday, and swimming will be strictly prohibited all day Tuesday.

To guard against a potential storm surge, recently installed electronic pay stations and lifeguard chairs will also be removed and sandbags put in place around the Rotunda.

Depending on the track of the storm, beach staff are hopeful that operations will resume Wednesday, Aug. 5th, however re-opening may be delayed based on the severity of cleanup.

We thank you for your cooperation as we prepare for this first tropical storm of the season.

Town of Middletown: MIDDLETOWN BEACHES CLOSED FOR TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS AUG 4-5

Middletown will be closing Sachuest (AKA Second) Beach and Third Beach on Tuesday, August 4 through noon Wednesday, August 5. The parking lots at Surfer’s End and Triangle A (and the road between them) will be closed starting on Tuesday morning. The parking lot at Sachuest (Second) Beach Main Lot will also be closed Tuesday morning through Wednesday midday.

The parking areas at Third Beach will be open, no lifeguards will be on duty. Anyone at Third Beach should proceed with caution and avoid dangerous wind and surf conditions.

Some lifeguard stands will be removed to prevent damage; these will be put back in position after the storm has passed and can safely be brought back onto the beach.