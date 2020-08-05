Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today released newly updated data on the number of people COVID-19 tested and the number of people with positive tests by city and town.

The updated town and city data come on a day that RIDOH reports a total of 19,481 total positive cases, 1,012 associated fatalities, and 79 current hospitalizations.

Central Falls continues to lead Rhode Island with the percentage of people tested (27%) and the number of positive our of those who were tested (20%).

Here’s how the new numbers breakdown for Newport County and to compare, a look at the numbers from the last four weeks.

A note on data from RIDOH: Does not include out of state residents or people with pending residence information. A count of zero indicates either zero cases or fewer than five cases. Counts of positive tests are obtained from electronic and other (e.g., fax) laboratory results reported to RIDOH. Counts of negative tests are obtained from electronic laboratory results reported to RIDOH. Does not include repeat positive and negative tests on the same person and, thus, does not reflect total testing volume by city/town.

Newport

Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Population estimate as of 2018: 24,762

Total number of people tested:

August 5: 3,744

July 29: 3,420

July 22: 3,139

July 15: 2,926

July 3: 2,413

Percent of population tested:

August 5: 15%

July 29: 14%

July 22: 13%

July 15: 12%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

August 5: 125

July 29: 119

July 22: 114

July 15: 116

July 3: 103

Positive out of those who were tested:

August 5: 3%

July 29: 3%

July 22: 4%

July 15: 4%

July 3: 4%

Middletown

Population estimate as of 2018: 16,078

Total number of people tested:

August 5: 2,551

July 29: 2,369

July 22: 2,243

July 15: 2,074

July 3: 1,723

Percent of population tested:

August 5: 16%

July 29: 15%

July 22: 14%

July 15: 13%

July 3: 11%

Number of people who tested positive:

August 5: 75

July 29: 70

July 22: 68

July 15: 69

July 3: 55

Positive out of those who were tested:

August 5: 3%

July 29: 3%

July 22: 3%

July 15: 3%

July 3: 3%

Portsmouth

Population estimate as of 2018: 17,418

Total number of people tested:

August 5: 2,272

July 29: 2,087

July 22: 1,979

July 15: 1,839

July 3: 1,503

Percent of population tested:

August 5: 13%

July 29: 12%

July 22: 11%

July 15: 11%

July 3: 9%

Number of people who tested positive:

August 5: 61

July 29: 60

July 22: 58

July 15: 57

July 3: 53

Positive out of those who were tested:

August 5: 3%

July 29: 3%

July 22: 3%

July 15: 3%

July 3: 4%

Jamestown

Population estimate as of 2018: 5,496

Total number of people tested:

August 5: 924

July 29: 850

July 22: 775

July 15: 710

July 3: 572

Percent of population tested:

August 5: 17%

July 29: 15%

July 22: 14%

July 15: 13%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

August 5: 21

July 29: 19

July 22: 17

July 15: 17

July 3: 15

Positive out of those who were tested:

August 5: 2%

July 29: 2%

July 22: 2%

July 15: 2%

July 3: 3%

Tiverton

Population estimate as of 2018: 15,816

Total number of people tested:

August 5: 2,014

July 29: 1,884

July 22: 1,793

July 15: 1,706

July 3: 1,542

Percent of population tested:

August 5: 13%

July 29: 12%

July 22: 11%

July 15: 11%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

August 5: 99

July 29: 97

July 22: 93

July 15: 92

July 3: 91

Positive out of those who were tested:

August 5: 5%

July 29: 5%

July 22: 5%

July 15: 5%

July 3: 6%

Little Compton

Population estimate as of 2018: 3,505

Total number of people tested:

August 5: 437

July 29: 393

July 22: 362

July 15: 328

July 3: 264

Percent of population tested:

August 5: 12%

July 29: 11%

July 22: 10%

July 15: 9%

July 3: 8%

Number of people who tested positive:

August 5: 15

July 29: 15

July 22: 15

July 15: 14

July 3: 14

Positive out of those who were tested:

August 5: 3%

July 29: 4%

July 22: 4%

July 15: 4%

July 3: 5%

Data for Rhode Island