Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced an exquisite new condominium conversion for sale on Newport’s Historic Hill.

‘Harrison House Condominiums’ at 50 School Street is all-new, state-of-the-art construction in this historic building, formerly St. John’s Lodge.

The original Masonic gathering place on the site was designed by Peter

Harrison, dubbed America’s first architect. This ambitious project is being

completed by Blue Dog Capital Partners and breathes new life into a classic

Newport structure. Amenities include soaring ceilings, oversized windows,

custom oversized mahogany doors, beautiful finish details, and high-end

appliance packages. The restoration of the rooftop tower, destroyed during

the hurricane of 1938, provides a common area for all owners to enjoy

fabulous views of Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. Rare off-street

parking and storage in the expansive lower level garage complete this unusual offering in the heart of Newport’s Historic Hill.



All are welcome to a Public OPEN HOUSE this Saturday, August 22nd, from

4 – 6 pm. Additional parking is available at the Gustave White lot off of

Bellevue Avenue on Redwood Street.