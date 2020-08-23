Grace Potter wowed her fans Friday night at the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod. The solo concert featured songs from her band, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, including fan favorites “Stop the Bus,” “Turntable,” and “Paris (Ooh La La).”
Properly masked fans of all ages enjoyed the socially distanced show in pickups, convertibles, and lawn chairs by their cars. The Yarmouth Drive-In series, which was put together this summer as a response to the COVID epidemic, continues Monday August 24 with Lenny Clarke and Friends. Future shows include The Lemonheads, the Marcus King Band and Mt. Joy. Click here for complete details.
Our photographer Rick Farrell was there to catch all the action.
