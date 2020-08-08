The Narrows Center for the Arts continues to stream live music every Friday night. Last night, guitarist Gary Hoey rocked the house and our photographer Rick Farrell was there to capture the magic.

Next Friday, August 14, check out the Jim Robitaille Trio w/ special guest Dino Govoni, and on Friday, August 21, tune in for Danielle Miraglia & Lisa Bastoni. Details here. (All photos: Rick Farrell)