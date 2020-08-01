Every Friday night, the Narrows Center for the Arts is presenting live stream concerts featuring top local and regional artists. Friday night, the stage was set for the Anthony Geraci Band with Dennis Breenan. Our photographer Rick Farrell was there to capture some photos of the evening.

Future shows at the Narrows include Gary Hoey on August 7th and Danielle Miraglia and Lisa Bastoni on August 21st. For the full schedule and viewing options, check the Narrows Center web site here. (All Photos: Rick Farrell)