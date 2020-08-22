The Allman Betts Band rocked the Cape Thursday, August 20th, playing to carloads of fans at the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod. It was a perfect night at the venue as folks gathered in safe spaces around their vehicles for the socially distanced show.

The band played several tunes from their upcoming album Bless Your Heart, including “Pale Horse Rider,” as well as a pair of Allman Brothers Band covers, “Jessica” and “Midnight Rider.” It was a great night of music at a venue that has adapted and is providing live music in difficult times.

The Drive-In has several shows scheduled through September including The Lemonheads, the Marcus King Band and the Yacht Rock Review. Click here for details. Meanwhile, check out some great pics from WhatsUpNewp photographer Rick Farrell.