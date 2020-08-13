What’s Up Newp is Newport County’s most-read online news source. The information, journalism, and news that we provide on a daily basis are made possible because of the support of our readers and advertisers. Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

Middletown, RI – The Healthy Soils Healthy Seas Rhode Island (HSHSRI) Project – project of the Middletown-based non-profit, Clean Ocean Access – in partnership with the compost hauling company Rhodeside Revival has opened 5 hub spot food scrap drop-off locations on and around Aquidneck Island!



The Johnston Landfill – the only open landfill in Rhode Island – is set to reach capacity by 2034. With only 14 years left and the cost of waste removal continuing to increase, we need to look for alternative

avenues to deal with our waste. This makes composting both fiscally and environmentally responsible!

Diverting food scraps to be turned into a nutrient-rich compost soil amendment creates a circular economy that nurtures and strengthens the soil that brings us our food. HSHSRI began in 2018 with the

resounding belief that improving ocean starts on land.



The compost drop-off locations are located at McQuade’s Marketplace in Jamestown, The Newport City Yard and Innovate Newport in Newport, The Portsmouth Transfer Station and Clements’ Marketplace in Portsmouth. The hubs are opened with a combination code and are accessible dawn to dusk, seven daysa week.

To sign up for one of the five hub spot locations, please visit cleanoceanaccess.org/hshsri and rhodesiderevival.com!