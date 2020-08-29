If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

Common Fence Music will present the St. Louis Steady Grinders in a Livestream concert at 7 PM on Sunday, September 13. The event will be available at the Common Fence Music Facebook page.



Ethan Leinwand and Miss Jubilee – aka the St. Louis Steady Grinders – play old-school, long lost, low-down piano/vocal blues from their adopted hometown of St. Louis, MO. Featuring powerhouse vocals and foot-stomping piano, the Grinders bring a joy and effortless authenticity to a forgotten repertoire.

This concert is sponsored in part by a generous grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts.

Common Fence Music is a Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission it is to celebrate diverse folk music traditions through community-based cultural exchange.