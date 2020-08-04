Common Fence Music today announced that it will present Queen Esther in a free online concert on Sunday August 23 at 7 PM.

“Queen Esther is a product of the deep south of sanctified church choirs and sacred steel guitars,” Common Fence writes about Queen Esther. “Her creative brilliance and four octave range have resulted in the award-winning vocalist, songwriter librettist, playwright and actor who is helping to define Black Americana music”.

A link will be provided at commonfencemusic.org at showtime. A Musical Journeys interview with Queen Esther will immediately follow the concert.

This concert is sponsored in part by a generous grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts. Musical Journeys, a feature of the Jedd Sullivan Memorial Series, is generously supported by Graham Sullivan & Family.

Common Fence Music is a Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission it is to celebrate diverse folk music traditions through community-based cultural exchange.