Source: Child & Family

Child & Family will hold an online auction and fundraising campaign called “Taste of Home” from October 22-26th, 2020 in place of their annual Taste of Newport event. Due to the circumstances and restrictions on large in-person gatherings amidst the ongoing pandemic, the non-profit organization has pivoted to an online fundraising effort to benefit their housing programs that help vulnerable children, youth, families and seniors here in Rhode Island.

Marty Sinnott, President and CEO of Child and Family, made the decision not to postpone the fundraiser entirely, as their clients have been struggling well before COVID-19 hit. “The pandemic has exacerbated issues like homelessness, job loss, food insecurity, and substance use disorder that affect people’s ability to keep themselves and their families safe. If we have learned anything during the past several months, it is that the space we call home is critical to everyone’s health, safety, and ability to thrive. It is important to understand that home looks drastically different for each person. The Taste of Home Campaign will help fund our many critical programs that focus on the ability to secure and maintain housing throughout our continuum of care.”

Child & Family’s Taste of Home Campaign 2020 will include an online auction as the highlight of this fundraising effort. Without a place to call home, families with children in crisis and youth aging out of foster care cannot benefit from the proven, evidence-based programs and services that Child & Family provides. The programs directly support these families, foster care programs, elders and youth and give them the help they need to have a safe home, especially in these uncertain times.

Child & Family is currently seeking unique home-related auction item donations as well as sponsors, which currently include Gil’s Appliances, Bowen’s Wharf Company, Citizens Bank, BankNewport, Corrigan Financial, Hilb Group, Philadelphia Insurance Company, Affiliated Insurance Managers, leadership gifts from Sue and George Petrovas, and Sharon and Scott Alemany.

Lisa Sienkiewicz and Gail Parella, owners of Gil’s Appliances are excited to spearhead this creative effort, but everyone looks forward to hosting a more traditional Taste of Newport event in 2021. Betsy Akin, Vice President, Development of Child & Family agrees, “Make no mistake, Taste of Newport will return in full force when it is safe to do so! We cannot wait to share some of our amazing restaurant partners’ delicious food and to toast to this resilient community we consider ourselves lucky to be part of. Until that time, we hope you will join us in helping Rhode Islanders recover and remain safe at home.”

The online auction will kick off on Thursday, October 22nd and be open through 12 noon on Monday, October 26th. For more information please visit: https://childandfamilyri.com/