The Community College of Rhode Island is hosting a virtual Rhode Island Promise enrollment event on Thursday, August 13 at 6 pm.

The Rhode Island Promise scholarship provides two years free tuition for Rhode Island graduating high school seniors enrolling at CCRI full-time this fall. During the virtual event, students and parents will meet with Admissions staff, get started on their application, and get information on everything they need to become a RI Promise Scholar for this Fall. Classes for the fall semester start August 31.

To sign up for the event, visit ccri.edu/ripromise.

CCRI is at the forefront of improving the ways community college students are prepared to advance their education and career prospects. Named America’s 2-Year College of the Year for 2019 by Education Dive, CCRI expects to have the highest three-year graduation rate of any community college in New England by 2021.