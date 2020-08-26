Hogan Associates today announced the August 26, 2020 sale of Unit 301 at Brown & Howard Wharf in Newport for $2,000,000.

Jen Pierik of Hogan Associates represented the Sellers and David Huberman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the Buyers.

Recently renovated, the 2,460 s.f. waterfront condominium enjoys straight-ahead views of active Newport Harbor and blazing sunsets over Narragansett Bay. Light wood floors, exquisite textured wall coverings, California Closets, mechanical Hunter Douglas pirouette window coverings and impeccable selections of tile and granite add to the appeal. The generous, open floor plan and strategic use of space offer the perfect blend of luxury and functionality.

“I can’t think of a better place to be to enjoy all the best things about Newport,” said listing agent, Jen Pierik, “The historic town, world-class yachting and incredible scenery make it pretty special here on the wharf.”

Ownership at the Vanderbilt Residences includes coveted access to prime dock space in the gated marina just outside. The development ‘s thoughtful design includes just 6 residences per building and 2 per floor. A secure garage allows owners to park, settle in and walk to many of Newport’s most popular attractions or relax at the private outdoor dining café.