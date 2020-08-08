The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) on Friday announced a travel advisory for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

RITBA will conduct biennial bridge inspections from Tuesday, August 11th through Friday, August 14th, and Monday, August 17th through Friday, August 21st, which will require the closure of the bike lane on the bridge between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This site provides the latest information concerning lane closures, construction activities, and traffic delays for the Sakonnet River, Newport Pell, Jamestown Verrazzano, and Mount Hope Bridges, in addition to the RT 138 Connector.