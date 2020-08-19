Newport, RI – BankNewport today announced that it has awarded its $1,000 BankNewport Financial Education Scholarship to four local high school graduates as part of its financial education program to help students refine their financial skills, and understand that managing personal finances can pave the way for a bright economic future.

The four winners are Mackenzie Palmer and Lilly Bestoso of William S. Rogers High School in Newport; Olivia Brennan of Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth; and Nathalie Fortier of Coventry High School in Coventry.

Each of the four students participated in this year’s financial education program and demonstrated integrity, aptitude, leadership and community outreach, volunteerism and involvement as outlined in their scholarship applications.

“At BankNewport, we take great pride in educating and assisting our next generation of community advocates and young professionals,” said Wendy Kagan, Executive Vice President, Director of Employee and Community Engagement at BankNewport. “Through our financial education program, we’re able to motivate these young adults to begin planning for the future while teaching them the necessary financial skills to assist them in the present. These four scholarship recipients have each proven to be responsible members of the community and we’ve truly relished the opportunity to work with them towards their goals.”

As a community bank, sharing financial expertise is integral to BankNewport’s mission. Whether students choose to enter the workforce or pursue formal education after high school, BankNewport seeks to empower them to be confident in their financial choices and achieve success as future employees, parents, and members of the community.