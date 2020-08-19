The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) announces the September 15, 2020, 11:59 pm deadline for the Artist Awards, in support of Newport County artists and art projects that benefit our community.

Artist Awards of up to $500 support arts projects throughout Newport County. Through these awards, ACA champions exciting and interesting arts activities and events presented in and for the Newport County community.

Spring 2020 recipients of the award include Taleen Batalian’s Waves and Shadows, Scandalous Conduct 1919/1920 by Jason Tranchida and Matthew Lawrence, Newport Public Art and ali kenner brodsky & co.’s MoMents of Nice.

Artists of all backgrounds, identities and artistic disciplines—including visual arts (illustration, graphic design, multimedia), performing arts (dance, music, theatre), literary arts (creative writing, poetry), and any other traditional or emerging field—residing in and/or offering artistic programs to any of the six Newport County communities (Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton) are strongly encouraged to apply. The Arts & Cultural Alliance especially encourages individual artists working alone or in collaboration to apply for support of their projects that enhance and uplift the Newport County community. Applicants must be a member of ACA.

Guidelines and the application can be found at the ACA website (www.newportarts.org). Those who seek assistance can reach out to info@newportarts.org.