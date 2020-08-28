If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

Newport, RI – On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what houses on Aquidneck Island you can tour this weekend, August 28-30,2020. Good luck!

Newport

21 Sherman Street | $1,299,000 | 4 beds, 3.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

71 3rd Street | $915,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm

3 Third Street | $769,000 | 2 beds, 1.1 baths

Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm

18 Canonocis Avenue | $645,000 | 4 beds, 1.1 baths

Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm

1 Harvard Street | $575,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths

Open house on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

28 Homer Street | $497,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

13 Maitland Court | $450,000 | 2 beds, 1.1 baths

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

402 Spring Street #3 | $450,000 | 1 bed, 1 bath

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

66 Girard Avenue #207 | $210,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm

Middletown

25 Clayton Street | $400,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm

164 Boulevard Boulevard | $395,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths

Open house on Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm

Portsmouth

33 Cutler Court | $999,000 | 4 beds, 2.1 baths

Open house on Saturday from 10 am to 12:30 pm

380 Indian Avenue | $950,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

45 Reise Terrace | $399,000 | 3 beds, 2 baths

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm

39 Mail Coach Road | $349,000 | 3 beds, 1 bath

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

264 Sprague Street | $349,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

