Susan Taylor, candidate for Newport City Council At-large joined What’s Up Newp to participate in What’s Up Newp’s video voter guide. Taylor is an incumbent and also currently serves as Vice-Chair on the council.

To help voters stay informed, What’s Up Newp has invited all candidates running for Newport City Council to join us for a video interview where they will have the opportunity to answer and address a set of questions — about Covid-19, the school bond, tourism, affordability, and more.

Each candidate will be asked the same questions, all of which came from the What’s Up Newp crew and our readers.- Advertisement –

- Advertisement -

Explore What’s Up Newp’s video voter guide and 2020 Election Coverage.