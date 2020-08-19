Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’s Up Newp to participate in What’s Up Newp’s video voter guide. Ceglie is an incumbent, representing Ward 2, and is seeking election to the Council as an At-Large member.

To help voters stay informed, What’s Up Newp has invited all candidates running for Newport City Council to join us for a video interview where they will have the opportunity to answer and address a set of questions — about Covid-19, the school bond, tourism, affordability, and more.

Each candidate will be asked the same questions, all of which came from the What’s Up Newp crew and our readers.

