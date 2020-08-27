John Edwards V., democratic candidate for Rhode Island House District 71 (Little Compton, Portsmouth, Tiverton), will join What’s Up Newp at 11 am on Thursday, August 27th to chat about his campaign and to answer and address a set of questions — about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, race relations, and more.

Edwards currently serves on Tiverton Town Council and will face off against Democratic opponent Michelle McGaw on September 8th in the statewide primary.

