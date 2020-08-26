Henry “Rick” Lombardi Jr., democratic candidate for Rhode Island House District 74 (Jamestown, Middletown), will join What’s Up Newp at 1 pm on Wednesday, August 26th to chat about his campaign and to answer and address a set of questions — about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, race relations, and more.
Lombardi, who has served on Middletown Town Council since 2014, will face off against incumbent Deborah Ruggiero in the Primary on September 8th.
