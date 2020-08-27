Chris Semonelli, democratic candidate for Rhode Island House District 72 (Portsmouth, Middletown), will join What’s Up Newp at 3 pm on Friday, August 28th to chat about her campaign and to answer and address a set of questions — about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, race relations, and more.
Semonelli will face off against Democratic opponent and incumbent Terri Cortvriend on September 8th in the statewide primary.
