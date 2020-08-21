With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for William Kimes who is seeking election on Newport City Council At-Large.

William Kimes

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964):

none

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

none

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) :

Charter Review Board

Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

D

Previous political party affiliation if different from above

I

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

none

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

n/a

If elected my three top goals are:

1. Help City Follow Through on the Promised Potential of Public Schools

2. Be Goal-Oriented, Accessible, Transparent to all Corners of Community

3. Identify Green and Blue Tech Partnerships and Pathways to Employment

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is:

Special Education Teacher, Newport Public Schools

Schools and degrees:

University of Vermont, BS: Secondary English Education, Minor Sociology

Northeastern University, Masters: Special Education

Professional organizations, please note leadership positions:

National Education Association, Rhode Island, local officer.

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

n/a

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions: n/a

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

n/a