With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Terri-Denise Cortvriend, who is seeking re-election as State Representative in District 72 (Middletown, Portsmouth).

Terri-Denise Cortvriend

Campaign Website: www.voteterri.com

Government/political history

Current office: State Representative, District 72

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

State Representative District 72 2018-current

Portsmouth School Committee 2004-2008, 2012-2016, 2016-2018

Portsmouth Water and Fire District 2011-2014, 2014-2017

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) :

West Side Development Advisory Committee (current)

Portsmouth Tank Farm Redevelopment Advisory Committee

Portsmouth Tank Farm Redevelopment Agency

Portsmouth Economic Development Committee

Portsmouth Charter Review Committee

Portsmouth School Department Strategic Planning Work Group

Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

Democrat

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

State Representative District 72 2018-current

House Small Business Committee

OPC Workgroup on Protecting Student Loan Borrowers

Portsmouth School Committee 2004-2008, 2012-2016, 2016-2018 (chair)

Portsmouth Water and Fire District 2011-2014, 2014-2017

Portsmouth Town Council 2010 (unsuccessful)

Portsmouth School Committee 2008 (Write In Candidate Unsuccessful – it’s a long story)

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of: (in no particular order)

Being recognized by as the Legislator with the most constituent meetings held-as accessibility to my constituents has been a cornerstone of my platform and as #1 legislator over all (RI Ranks)

Working with the Reform Caucus on House Rules Reform; resulting in requiring all bills to be posted 24 hours in advance of any votes on the House Floor

Working with Treasurer Magaziner and Senator Euer on successfully passing the Student Loan Bill of Rights

Co-Founding the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus

If elected my three top goals are: (in no particular order but I have 4)

Continue to work to address and improve our resiliency to climate change

Ensure that all Rhode Island children receive high quality and equitable education

Ensure that our small businesses are provided the support they need to recover from the economic crisis caused by the COVID 19 pandemic

Continue to work for Rules Reform to make the House operate in a more democratic, transparent and accessible manner

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is: Owner of Ocean Link, Inc. small business in the marine trades located in Portsmouth, since 1989

Schools and degrees:

Miami Dade Community College – Associates Degree Accounting

Florida International University

CCRI updated accounting coursework

USGC Licensed Captain (expired)

Licensed Private Pilot

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

Rhode Island Marine Trades Association

Newport County Chamber of Commerce (former board member)

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions;

Aquidneck Land Trust

Norman Bird Sanctuary

Portsmouth Historical Society