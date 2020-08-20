With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Rachel Hussey, who is seeking election on Newport City Council Ward 3.

Rachel Hussey

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964):

n/a

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

n/a

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions):

n/a

Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

Unaffiliated

Previous political party affiliation if different from above:

n/a

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

n/a

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

n/a

If elected my three top goals are:

Find a solution to the Rogers High School conundrum

Ensuring a fair, diverse, and sustainable economy year round

Adding innovative & unique solutions to age-old problems (overflowing trash bins, lack of parking, maintaining historic integrity, noise & speed complaints, missing signage, recycling options, etc)

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is:

Enumerator with the US Census Bureau (during Covid), and ESD Teacher with St. Michael’s School once school is back in session

Schools and degrees:

The American University of Paris, BA – Film Studies & International Communications

Professional organizations, please note leadership positions:

Social Media Consultant with Impact Hub Accra

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership position:

n/a

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

n/a

