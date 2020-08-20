With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Paul Marshall, who is seeking election on Newport City Council Ward 3.

Paul Marshall

Website: www.paulmarshallnewportri.com

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964)

none

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

n/a

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) :

Planning Board – City of Newport

Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

Democrat

Previous political party affiliation if different from above:

n/a

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

n/a

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

n/a

If elected my three top goals are:

Equity: As we look to the future, we need to be cognizant of our entire community. I hope to help steer city-wide decisions in a more conscientious and equitable way.

Education: Our children need access to a safe and prosperous school system. Great schools benefit the entire community.

Environment: Newport is affected by climate change – from sea-level rise; stormwater management; energy; and economy. Newport should be a leader in climate change resiliency.

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is:

Principle at PM Consulting Services, LLC.

Schools and degrees:

Roger’s High School – ‘07

Hobart and William Smith Colleges ‘11 – BA in English, BA in History (Cum Laude)

Brown University ‘19 – Master’s in Public Affairs (MPA)

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

Ski Utah – Director of Communications – Salt Lake City, UT (2014-2018)

Missy Farren and Associates – Account Executive – New York City, NY (2012-2014)

Black Pearl Restaurant – Bartender (among other things) – Newport, RI – (2003-2012)

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

Utah Business Magazine SAMMY Awards – Best PR Campaign 2017

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions;

Protect Our Winters – Leadership and Partner Alliance

Clean Ocean Access

Bike Newport

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

N/A