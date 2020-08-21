With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

- Advertisement -

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Olga Enger, who is seeking election on Newport City Council At-Large.

Olga Enger

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964):

none

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

n/a

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) : n/a

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Democrat

Previous political party affiliation if different from above:

n/a

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes: n/a

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

n/a

If elected my three top goals are:

1.) Maintaining a clean city and parks



2.) Support year-round residents with education, infrastructure and recreation such as a new skatepark. Our internet infrastructure needs improvement, and we should be working towards free, reliable public Internet.



3.) As a small business owner, I would like to see the city do a better job of diversifying the economy to provide jobs and revenue beyond tourism. I have a built a business outside the tourism industry, and understand the challenges business face in Newport. As an immediate step, we should begin by reevaluating Innovate Newport, which was intended to serve as an incubation hub for new and emerging businesses. This is not the way it is operating today.



Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is:

I own Studio Newport on Marlborough Street. We do makeover portraits for business portraits, family and glamour. I developed my brand over 8 years, and today clients come to Studio Newport from the tri-state area to be photographed. I

Schools and degrees:

University of Minnesota, Computer Science

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

Board Member of Professional Photographers Association of Rhode Island (PPARI)

Former co-chair of Parent Advisory Board at Emmanuel Day School in Newport

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

-2020 winner of “Best Artist’ by Newport Life for Studio Newport

-2016 winner of “Best Feature Story” by Rhode Island Press Association for a story on female pedicab drivers in Newport

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions:

-Organized Newport’s Black History Festival in 2018, in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County

-Former board member and co-chair of Parent Advisory Board of Emmanuel Day School

-Board Member of Professional Photographers Association of Rhode Island (PPARI)

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

Through the years I have organized fundraisers and large events, which are often recognized in local media.