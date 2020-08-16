With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Meagan Landry, who is seeking election on Newport City Council At-Large

Meagan Landry

Website: www.meaganlandry.com

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964): None

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years: None

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions): None

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Democrat

Previous political party affiliation if different from above: n/a

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes: None

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of: N/A

If elected my three top goals are:

1.) Focusing on quality education for the youth of this city, as they are Newport’s future. Voters must approve a new high school (and expanding Pell), as it’s so important to both students and teachers to be learning and teaching in a happy, healthy environment. Our high school is in the worst shape of all the high schools in the state. Our property values will go up, and people will want to move here, which helps the local economy. In the event it’s voted down, we must have an action plan on what to do moving forward. Our students should feel like their educations and futures are important to us.

2.) Supporting small businesses and looking for ways to create year-round jobs for residents, with livable wages. COVID has taught us that we can’t rely on summer tourism, to support the local economy. If there is a resurgence, or something similar happens in the future, we must have an action plan, to make sure our local business owners are able to re-open, and that residents have jobs to go back to. PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) has saved so many local jobs, but there were still major layoffs, and we need to make sure that our residents who are currently out of work, can get back to work as soon as possible, as that is what’s most beneficial for our local economy.

3.) I want to look for ways to create workforce housing, as that’s something Newport is lacking. We have low-income housing, and we have million-dollar mansions. But there are very few homes in the $250K-$300K range, although that’s what my family paid for their homes decades ago. But those home values have since skyrocketed, as has the cost of living, while for most Americans, wages have barely budged for decades. For single people like myself, my friends, and members of my family, buying a home here is impossible, without another income to help pay for it.

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is: Sales and Leasing Consultant at Saccucci Honda. I started there in 2012 as the receptionist, to get my foot in the door. I was soon promoted to BDC/Internet Sales, and was promoted a few years later to Sales.

Schools and degrees: Community College of RI (Associates Degree)

Professional organizations, please note leadership positions: N/A

Awards of recognitions associated with work: Honda Council of Sales Leadership (COSL) – Silver Level Membership, for 2017, 2018, and 2019 (selling over 100 new and/or certified pre-owned Honda’s in one year, while maintaining an excellent customer satisfaction score, and having completed all of the product knowledge tests).

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions: N/A

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work: N/A