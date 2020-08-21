With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

- Advertisement -

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Lynn Ceglie who is seeking election on Newport City Council At-Large.

Lynn Ceglie

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964): Newport City Council, 2nd Ward 2014-present

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) : Charter Review Commission 2007, Zoning Board of Review 2011-2014.

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Non partisan seat

Previous political party affiliation if different from above: n/a

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes: School Committee, 2008 and 2010 – defeated

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

I am very proud of my work on the Broadway renovation project which was plagued with communication and logistical problems. Businesses and residents were upset by a lack of information on the project’s complicated timeline. I set up standing weekly meetings through the course of the project with the City Manager, Public Services Director, RIDOT, the contractor, merchants, residents and the press at City Hall for anyone who had questions, concerns, and complaints. The improvement in communication eliminated confusion and helped merchants create strategies to work with the contractor while keeping their businesses afloat. The project has brought new life to Broadway.

I am also very responsive to anyone who calls or emails me – even if they do not live in the 2nd Ward. I have worked very hard with the administration and staff to solve a myriad of quality of life issues.

If elected my three top goals are:

Continued responsiveness to all Newport residents and businesses on quality of life issues such as traffic, speeding, noise, short term rentals, environmental concerns. The Memorial Boulevard safety improvements (speed feedback signage and motion sensor crosswalks) should be completed by the spring and will have a direct impact on safety in that area.

The next council must work on the North End Urban Plan. The North End is an important gateway to the city and has tremendous potential to bring jobs, housing and a greater connectivity to the downtown.

I would like to see the city hire a government affairs coordinator who will work for Newport at the State House. This city is an economic driver for the state, and I don’t believe we receive our fair share of state funding. We need a professional who will directly advocate for Newport residents.

Employment and Education

Schools and degrees: B.A. Mass Communications, University of Hartford.

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions

Co-PTO president, Cranston Calvert School, 2003

Newport Charter Review Commission, 2007

Newport Public Library, Board Member 2012-2014

Newport Public Education Foundation, 2008-2014

375 Anniversary City Committee, 2014

Zoning Board of Review, Vice Chair, 2011-2014

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work: