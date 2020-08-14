With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Lauren Carson, who is seeking re-election as State Representative in District 75 (Newport).

Lauren Carson

Government/political history

Current office:

State Rep District 75 – Newport – 2014-Present

Newport Energy and Environment Commission 2009-2015

Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

Democrat

Previous political party affiliation if different from above:

N/A

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

N/A

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

Constituent Services, Communications with my district, my efforts on issues of priority to Newporters

If elected my top goals are:

1. Continues efforts to communicate openly and honestly with newporters

2. Remain vigiliant on issues important to Newport: climate resilience, aging in community, expansion and diversification of our local economy, recovery from the impact of the Corona Virus

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title:

Part-time employer: The eastern RI Conservation District, Community Storm Water Management and Resilience Officer

Schools and degrees:

BA, Sociology, Ramapo College of NJ 1976

MBA, URI, 1991

MA in History, URI, 2008

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

Legislator of the Year 2019, the RI Audubon Society

Legislator of the Year, 2016, The RI Hospitality Association

Champion for Seniors, 2017, The Edward King House

Legislator of the Year, 2016, RI State Conservation Districts

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions:

Board of Advisors, The Alliance for Livable Newport

Chairperson, the Norman Bird Sanctuary, 1997-2001

President, The Parents’ Association, St. Michaels School, Newport 22003-2004