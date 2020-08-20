With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Kim Salerno who is seeking election on Newport City Council Ward 2.

Kim Salerno

Website: www.kimforward2.org/home

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964):

None



Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

None



Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and

commissions) :

Appointed to the Planning Board, Chairman, 3 terms

Appointed to the Historic District Commission, 2 terms



Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

Democrat



Previous political party affiliation if different from above:

None

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

None



If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

Not yet, but soon to come.

If elected my three top goals are:



Improving the physical condition of the city

Ensuring that development gives back to the city

Improving quality of life for all

Focus city government on resident consensus priorities



Employment and Education



My current employment, including title, is:

Haven Designers (architectural design) Owner and Principal

University of Rhode Island, Department of Art and Art History, PT Faculty for 10 years



Schools and degrees:

University of Pennsylvania, Master of Architecture

School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Certificate in Painting

Smith College, Bachelor of Arts

(I’m a life-long learner with additional short program experience.)



Professional organizations, please note leadership positions:

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

Project Grant for Public Seating, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts

Centennial Community Grant for Parklet, Rhode Island Foundation

Faculty Enrichment Grant, University of Rhode Island

Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant

Virginia Center for the Arts, Residency



Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions:

Newport Historical Society, Member, Properties Committee

Newport Art Museum, Member, Buildings and Grounds Committee

Redwood Library, Member



Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

As Chairman of the Planning Board, I held a leadership role for the 2017

Comprehensive Plan, a cross-community, multidisciplinary public policy document that laid the groundwork for 20 years of city goals, policies and action items. I’m running for City Council to advance the consensus agenda outlined in this plan.

