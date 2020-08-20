With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.
Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.
We asked about political, professional and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.
Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Here we share an election profile for Kim Salerno who is seeking election on Newport City Council Ward 2.
Kim Salerno
Website: www.kimforward2.org/home
Government/political history
Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964):
None
Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:
None
Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and
commissions) :
Appointed to the Planning Board, Chairman, 3 terms
Appointed to the Historic District Commission, 2 terms
Political Party Affiliation in 2020:
Democrat
Previous political party affiliation if different from above:
None
Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:
None
If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:
Not yet, but soon to come.
If elected my three top goals are:
Improving the physical condition of the city
Ensuring that development gives back to the city
Improving quality of life for all
Focus city government on resident consensus priorities
Employment and Education
My current employment, including title, is:
Haven Designers (architectural design) Owner and Principal
University of Rhode Island, Department of Art and Art History, PT Faculty for 10 years
Schools and degrees:
University of Pennsylvania, Master of Architecture
School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Certificate in Painting
Smith College, Bachelor of Arts
(I’m a life-long learner with additional short program experience.)
Professional organizations, please note leadership positions:
Awards of recognitions associated with work:
Project Grant for Public Seating, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts
Centennial Community Grant for Parklet, Rhode Island Foundation
Faculty Enrichment Grant, University of Rhode Island
Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant
Virginia Center for the Arts, Residency
Community
Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions:
Newport Historical Society, Member, Properties Committee
Newport Art Museum, Member, Buildings and Grounds Committee
Redwood Library, Member
Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:
As Chairman of the Planning Board, I held a leadership role for the 2017
Comprehensive Plan, a cross-community, multidisciplinary public policy document that laid the groundwork for 20 years of city goals, policies and action items. I’m running for City Council to advance the consensus agenda outlined in this plan.
