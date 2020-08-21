With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Kevin Michaud who is seeking election on Newport City Council At-Large.

Kevin Michaud

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964): none

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

None

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) : None

Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

Independant

Previous political party affiliation if different from above: n/a

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

None

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

N/A

If elected my three top goals are:

I will work with the Department of Transportation and the Turnpike and Bridge Authority to ensure that residents in the affected area have their concerns heard and their needs met. I will not let the DOT complete a project that makes traffic patterns worse and less safe – like the projects they have completed on Memorial Boulevard. Also in the North end I will work with the planning and zoning boards to continue to move the North End project forward. We need to find common ground that balances our commitments to being business-friendly and keeping our neighborhoods safe.

More residents – in fact, all residents – should be involved with city government. I will fight to keep all city council meetings conducted via the Zoom platform so that residents who are unable to attend evening meetings, such as single parents or people with mobility issues, can voice their opinions. City government should be friendlier and equally accessible to all.

My third goal will be to give our counterparts on the school committee the support they need to ensure that we have the best schools in the state. The current city council has sent the Rogers High School/Pell Elementary School bond referendum to the polls this November. Once the bond is approved, I will work with the school committee to ensure that the new high school comes in on budget and – just as important – on time.

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is:

Airport Communications Supervisor at Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

Assistant Beach Manager – Easton’s Beach City of Newport

Schools and degrees:

Southern New Hampshire University- Public Administration/ Emergency Management – Continuing education

University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Computer Science 2001-2002 Course work only

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

Association of Public Safety Communications Officials –Member

FEMA/RIEMA Communications Leader –COML

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

NA

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions

Vasco De Gama Portuguese/American charitable Society

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

N/A