With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Kathryn Leonard, who is seeking re-election on Newport City Council Ward 3.

Kathryn Leonard

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964):

Newport City Council, Ward 3

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

Newport City Council, first elected 11/1995

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) :

none

Political Party Affiliation in 2020 Non-Partisan elections in Newport;

Registered as “independent”

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

Same since 1995

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

Being available to my constituents 24/7 via email, text, and phone

Known for speaking my piece and honesty

Consistently working to keep to keep taxes at an affordable level

If elected my three top goals are:

1. Work to keep communication open listening to diverse opinions

2. Continue to work on keeping balance between neighborhoods and businesses

3. Keep education student-centered

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is:

My main “work” is City Council and spending the majority of my time representing my constituents.

I am also a licensed realtor.

Schools and degrees:

CCSU – BS in English, minor in Psychology

Master’s Degree – Wesleyan University -English

Sacred Heart University, Fairfield University – 60 credits beyond Master’s Degree

Professional organizations, please not leadership position :

Newport County Board of Realtors

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions:

I am not a “member” of any organization because Councils have always been told that this jeopardizes our right to vote on licenses, etc. that are applied for by the organization. It constitutes a possible ethics violation if we vote.

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

I quietly work to help many organizations and want nor accept any recognitions