With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

- Advertisement -

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Elizabeth Fuerte, who is seeking election on Newport City Council At-Large.

Elizabeth Fuerte

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964):

none

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

none

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions):

RI Housing Resource Commission 2015- presently

Planning Board- 2019- presently

Newport Housing Authority Resident Commissioner 2000-2009

Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

Democrat

If elected, the focus will include:

Working with Newport’s citizens, fellow councilors, city staff, and local businesses on instituting a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) policy. A CBA is collective bargaining, in writing, that regulates the terms of benefits negotiated for a neighborhood or community from a given development project. -Community Benefits Agreement is a contractual agreement from a developer in committing to give back to the community in order to gain approval, especially from those affected by the construction project.

Work with Newport’s citizens, fellow councilors, and city staff to find lucrative ways to develop attainable-housing. This type of housing will meet the needs of the workforce in local hotels, markets, retail stores, and restaurants. The workforce of the hospitality and tourist industry seeks accommodations to living and working in Newport, without spending more than 70% of their income on rental, which puts them at risk of leaving Newport.

Another focus is to address the inequities that exist in Newport. We must work together to develop an ordinance that will ensure that city leaders will make equitable decisions. Affirmative Action policies and “Equal Opportunity Employer policies” are good, but are not enough. Let us work together strategically to reimagine Newport’s mission and vision statement that will include the necessary language in outlining racial and social justice.

Employment and Education

Current employment, including title, is:

2015- Currently- Women’s Resource Center- Strategy Specialist- Newport Health Equity Zone-

Schools and degrees:

Schaumburg Satellite Academy Bronx, NY. Completion of high school credits.

AmeriCorps Vista- Volunteer in Service to America. Project REACH, National Head Start/ Newport Public Schools Transitional Project, and New Visions for Newport County- Parent Involvement, Child Immunization, Health Out Reach Worker.

Selective Training & certifications:

Family Development Certificate Program-

DCYF- Bradley School- RI Coalition Against Domestic Violence-

Advocacy for Social Change Mid-West Academy

RI Child Advocacy by the National Coalition of Education Activist.

Community

Advisory Member to Conexión Latina Newport

Past participations:

Advisory Member to the Newport Public Schools – “Minority Recruitment.”

Graduate of the Citizens Police Academy

Advisory Member to the Newport Police Department- “Minority Recruitment” and Hispanic Liaison.

Member of the Newport Equity in Education Concern Citizens Group.

Board Member appointed by the Mayor of the City of Newport on the first Juvenile Hearing Board in 2000.

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

2014 Women’s Resource Center Community Education Award

1991 Newport Daily News Community Service Award