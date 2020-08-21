With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Elizabeth “Beth: Evans Cullen who is seeking election on Newport City Council At-Large.

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964) N/A

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years: N/A

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) : Chair, Newport Personnel Appeals Board, 1998-2000

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Democrat, though Newport’s elections are non-partisan

Previous political party affiliation if different from above: N/A

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes: N/A

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of: N/A

If elected my three top goals are:

1) Diversifying our economy, by targeting RI economic assets, like the Blue Economy.

2) Addressing over-development, championing better character zoning codes.

3) Making education a community priority to meet the needs of the 21st Century.

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is: MOM — freelancing as a community activist, and soon to be a part-time Census worker.

Schools and degrees:

University of Rhode Island, BA English, Marketing concentration, 1982

Professional organizations, please note leadership positions:

Please see my resume: http://www.beth02840.com/resume

Awards of recognitions associated with work: N/A

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions:

http://www.beth02840.com/resume

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work: N/A