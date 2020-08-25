With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Derek Grinkin who is seeking election on Newport City Council At-Large.

Derek Grinkin

www.grinkinfornewport.com

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964):

N/A

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

N/A

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) :

N/A

Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

N/A

Previous political party affiliation if different from above:

Republican

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

N/A

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

N/A

If elected my three top goals are:

Better Educational opportunities, Diversified economy, Youth Sports

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is: Property manager owner Element property solutions; Football coach Salve Regina University

Schools and degrees: B.A Curry College; Master’s program Salve Regina University

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

n/a

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions:

A alumnus of “Ten Men”, a statewide coalition of men that speak out about domestic violence. “Ten Men” is made up of Rhode Island men from diverse walks of life that share a common vision – a world without domestic violence..

Mentor RI (Mentor local students on Island)

Volunteer with Children and Families at group homes around the state

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

n/a

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

n/a