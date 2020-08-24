With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

- Advertisement -

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Chris Semonelli who is seeking election on as Representative for District 72 (Middletown, Portsmouth).

Chris Semonelli

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964):

none

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

With 3 terms on Middletown Town Council, two as President, 2008-2014

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) :

Past member of the Newport County Regionalization Study Committee

Town Council Liaison to the Middletown Beach CommitteeTown Council Liaison to the Middletown Economic Development Committee

Past member of the Middletown Town Council Regionalization Study Committee-2010-2012

Past member of Coyote study Committee -2010-2012

Past Middletown Charter Commission Chair

Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

Democratic Party

Previous political party affiliation if different from above:

n/a

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

none

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

NA

If elected my three top goals are:

My Plan is to work with Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton and Jamestown, in concert, to push back on budget cuts at the statehouse.

I will apply this same intensity and energy to attack and address Budget issues and do everything and anything that I can to correct budget issues in Disabilities ,Education, Senior Citizens programs , Mental Health issues and Veteran’s Affairs

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is:

Vice President Sales and Marketing ESquared

President Coated Technical Solutions

Schools and degrees:

Middletown High School – Graduated 1973

Community College of Rhode Island(CCRI)- Associate Engineering Degree- 1977

Northeastern University- BS Chemical Engineering with honors- Graduated 1980

Above education was self-supported

Pepperdine University, MBA- 1984

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

Middletown Rotary- Past President

Parishioner and Lector Saint Mary’s Church- Newport Rhode Island

Co-Director and co-founder, Newport County Mentor/Co-Op Group for high school students

DCYF Foster Family program member

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

n/a

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions:

present Member Rhode Island Disabilities Council

Vice Chair Rhode Island Disability Advocacy Group- RI Force

Director, Newport County Parents Advocacy Group

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

2019 Community Service Awardee