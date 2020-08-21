With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional, and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Chris Logan, who is seeking election on Middletown Town Council.

Christopher Logan

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964):

None

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years:

None

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) :

None

Political Party Affiliation in 2020:

Independent

Previous political party affiliation if different from above:

N/A

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes:

N/A

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

n/a

If elected my three top goals are:

1) Ensuring continued affordability and economic vitality in Middletown by balancing economic development and open spaces,

2) Furthering programs for youth and seniors by reaching every child where they need to be met in their educational journey as well as continue to care for our seniors who deserve our best efforts,

3) Create efficiencies and improve the services our citizens need while making sure we have accountability and transparency.

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is:

VMware, Director Healthcare Industry Strategy

Schools and degrees:

1) Bryant University, MBA, 2) Saint Leo University, BA Criminology

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

1) Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security (AEHIS) – Board Member, 2) Censinet, Board of Healthcare Advisors, 3) The International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

1) 2018 Strategist of the year – VMware, 2) 2017 Strategist of the year – VMware, 3) 2017 Unsung Hero Award – VMware, 4) 2014 Graduate Business School Faculty Member of the Year – Providence College, 5) 2x Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions :

1) Michael E. McCarthy Scholarship Fund Board Member (also Youth Sports Grant Chair), 2) Aquidneck Island National Police Parade – Board of Trustees

Awards of recognitions associated with volunteer work:

N/A