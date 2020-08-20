With less than three months to the General Election, and less than a month to the Primary Election, What’s Up Newp begins its comprehensive coverage of not only elections in Newport County, but also key statewide legislative races.

Surveys were emailed to candidates in Newport County. We have received several responses, with still more coming in. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’s Up Newp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

Besides the candidates’ answers to our survey, we welcome press releases and op-ed pieces, as we make every effort to provide voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day. Candidates and those who support them can email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Here we share an election profile for Charlie Holder, who is seeking election on Newport City Council Ward 2.

Charlie Holder

Website: charlie2ndward.com

Government/political history

Current office (if none, please note none. Please note when elected initially, ex: Town Council, 1964): N/A

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years: n/a

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions) : n/a

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Unaffiliated

Previous political party affiliation if different from above: Democrat

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes: n/a

If applicable: As an incumbent, I am most proud of: n/a

If elected my three top goals are:

1. As a proud member of the Newport hospitality industry, I want to focus an opportunities and advancement for all locals. There needs to be a better system in place for the City to take advantage of the growth of short-term rentals. We can also find a way to build up our infrastructure without depleting our natural resources.

2. I feel it is vitally important that we need to do a better job of protecting the integrity of our shorelines, oceans and streets. A stronger, concerted effort between City and businesses to keep Newport clean.

3. Education is the key in turning around many of the problems facing Newport. I know we can balance spending money on improving our school buildings while also building up the school curriculum.

Employment and Education

My current employment, including title, is: Operations Manager at Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club

Schools and degrees:

Springfield College 1992 B.A. Liberal Arts

Professional organizations, please not leadership positions:

Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce – Board Member ‘20

Rhode Island Hospitality Association – Board Member ‘20

Newport Restaurant, Tourism & Lodging Association – President ‘19

Awards of recognition’s associated with work: n/a

Community

Non-profit community organization affiliations and any leadership positions:

Founder of the Midtown Foundation, set up to help donate funds and gifts to local charitable organizations. Set up a scholarship fund for two graduating seniors enrolled in the Newport County Career and Technical School.

Awards of recognition’s associated with volunteer work: n/a