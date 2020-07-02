Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Fourth of July Weekend in Newport County.
Friday, July 3rd
Things To Do
- 7 am – Community Beach Yoga at 7 AM with Rev Shelley Dungan & TSC Staff
- 11 am – Fourth of July Weekend at The Reef
- 4:30 pm –Mermaid Masterpieces Paint Parties for the The Kids At Greenvale Vineyards
- 6 pm – LIVE Music on the Schooner Aurora Sail
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 6 pm – Community Beach Yoga at 6 PM with Rev Shelley Dungan & TSC
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
Saturday, July 4th
Things To Do
- 7 am – Community Beach Yoga at 7 AM with Rev Shelley Dungan & TSC Staff
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday)at Pell School
- 9:30 am to 11 am – NAACP Newport County Branch to host Fourth of July commemoration at Patriots Park
- 5 pm – Newport Polo: Independence Cup at Newport International Polo Grounds
Sunday, July 5th
Things To Do
- 7 am – Community Beach Yoga at 7 AM with Rev Shelley Dungan & TSC Staff
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors under the Willows
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour with Friends of Newport’s Historic Cemeteries
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 11 am – Emmanuel Church ZOOM Coffee Hour
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals
- 5 pm – Jamestown Outdoors With CeeCee & the Riders
