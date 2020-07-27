Newport Polo
photo courtesy of Newport Polo

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

Monday, July 27

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Tuesday, July 28

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Wednesday, July 29

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Thursday, July 30

Newport Music Festival reignites 52nd season on July 30 with a virtual bicoastal celebration

newportFILM to host the first-ever drive and sail-in film screening at Fort Adams on…

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Friday, July 31

The Brenton Hotel will open on July 31

Newport Folk Festival announces ‘Folk On Revival Weekend’ July 31 – Aug 2

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Saturday, August 1

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Sunday, August 2

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Monday, August 3

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

