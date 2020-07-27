Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
Monday, July 27
Things To Do
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Olympia
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Tiverton Planning Board
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:15 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, July 28
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 5 pm – Jamestown After 5: Beach Clean-up Series
- 6:30 pm – Teen Fiction Book Club with Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with Island Time Steel Band
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- Olympia
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
City & Government
- 2 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
Wednesday, July 29
Things To Do
- 9 am – Talks with Terri #29 – with Seth Magaziner, RI Treasurer
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 12 pm – OYSTER CHARITY EVENT for Silent Warrior Foundation at Tavern on Broadway
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays (reservations required) at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm – Middletown After 5: Beach Clean Up
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 7:15 pm – JPT Film & Event Center & Fort Adams Trust host classics drive-in featuring Jurassic Park at Fort Adams
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- Olympia
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 9 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 9 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 10 am – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Budget Subcommittee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
Thursday, July 30
Newport Music Festival reignites 52nd season on July 30 with a virtual bicoastal celebration
newportFILM to host the first-ever drive and sail-in film screening at Fort Adams on…
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 10:30 am – Fashion Photography Workshop in Newport- Hosted by Michael Rose
- 4:30 pm – Live Music Thursdays ft. Kendra & Max (reservations required) at Taproot Brewing
- 5:30 pm – What is it like growing up black in Newport?
- 5:30 pm – Yoga in the Yard at Rough Point
- 6 pm – Norman Bird Sanctuary Picnic
- 6:30 pm – Cigar and Irish Whiskey Night at Newport Sportsmans Club
- 7 pm – Sunset Yoga Event with Seaside Yoga
- 7:30 pm – Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’: A Guided Seminar Series For Teachers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- Olympia
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
City & Government
- 1 pm – Middletown Personnel Board
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
Friday, July 31
The Brenton Hotel will open on July 31
Newport Folk Festival announces ‘Folk On Revival Weekend’ July 31 – Aug 2
Things To Do
- 6 pm – LIVE Music on the Schooner Aurora Sail
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 8:30 pm – MAVIS 80 with Newport Folk Festival
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- The Fight
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
City & Government
Saturday, August 1
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 11 am – JPMP-NED invades the Newport Car Museum
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours
- 5 pm – Newport Polo: East Coast Women’s Open
- 6:30 pm – Newport Local Folk Ferry Sunset Cruise
- 8:30 pm – Deer Tick & Friends In Your House-Party! with Newport Folk Festival
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- The Fight
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
Sunday, August 2
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Three Angels 2020 Fundraiser
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- The Fight
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
Monday, August 3
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- The Fight
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
City & Government
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
