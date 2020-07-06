Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport, RI – Here’s the latest from the Newport County restaurant scene, enjoy!

News & Notes

We are now in Phase III of Reopening RI – restaurant and bar guidance is here.

Stoneacre Garden, the latest production of Stoneacre Brasserie, has opened at the corner of America’s Cup Avenue and Thames Street.

Mission has expanded at 58 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown – coffee, mission morning breakfast sandwiches, and more.

Ida’s Restaurant reopened for indoor and outdoor dining on July 1st. They are open from 4:30 pm to 9 pm Monday through Saturday.

On Newport City Council’s agenda on Wednesday is a victualing license expansion for Bar Cino at 22 Washington Square, a new sidewalk cafe (in conjunction with liquor license expansion, a new victualing license for Vieste & Vino Wine Bar, Yagi Noodle, and The Cafe at 580 Thames Street, and the second hearing for a new entertainment license from Newport Blue’s Cafe. Vieste & Vino Wine Bar is also transferring its Class BL alcoholic beverage license from 515 Thames Street to 580 Thames Street, setting up Vieste & Vino Wine Bar, Yagi Noodle, and The Cafe to share the license in Units B101, B102, B103, and B104 at 580 Thames Street.

During the Council meeting, City Council will also consider striking Bellevue Avenue from the City Ordinance for Mobile Food Establishments.

On Middletown Town Council’s agenda on Monday, Mission will be looking for expansion of service with their alcoholic beverage license and their is a application of Rock Lobster, dba Rock Lobster, for a Class BV Liquor License at 59 Aquidneck Avenue.

ICYMI: A late-night cookie shop has popped up on Broadway. Find Knotty’s Cookies at Root Cafe from 6 pm to 11 pm each Friday and Saturday night.

ICYMI 2: Parlor Bar & Kitchen has reopened with a fresh look and expanded dinner and brunch menu.

Reminder – Aquidneck Growers’ Market is back up and running for the season. Catch them every Wednesday from 2 pm – 6 pm on Memorial Blvd. and every Saturday from 9 am – 12 pm at Pell Elementary School.

Our friends at Rhode Island Monthly recently visited The Wayfinder and write that it brings a new level of cool to Newport.

The Public’s Radio reports on Newport’s tourism and hospitality industry – Tourism industry, workers struggle in Newport as COVID-19 restrictions stretch into summer

Dine & Drink This Week

Tiverton Library is hosting a virtual cookbook club. This week it’s Summer Barbecue and will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 pm.

Frisky Fries recently announced that their Newport location will reopen Thursday, July 9th – Sunday, July 12th.

Flight Night is back at Newport Vineyards! Enjoy $12 wine and beer flights while taking in the vineyard views every Wednesday 4:30 – 7:30 pm this season.

Every Thursday throughout the summer, Norman Bird Sanctuary will be offering the rare opportunity for you to enjoy the most magical time to be at Norman Bird Sanctuary – the Golden Hour – with their Summer Picnic Series. Join them for a gourmet picnic on the lawn of Mabel’s Studio, overlooking stone walls, fields and ocean. Seated at your very own, beautifully set picnic table, you’ll find a basket packed with your freshly made-to-order meal from our friends at Sweet Berry Farm.

Coming Soon

Save the date for Aquidneck Land Trust‘s new summer fundraiser, ALT’s Evening at Home! Tickets available for Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16. Imagine enjoying a delicious, three-course meal and a lovely bottle of local wine, all in your own garden or home. Meals include salad, entree, dessert from McGrath’s Clambakes and Catering, and wine from Greenvale or Newport Vineyards.

Grab your best girlfriends and join Newport Art Museum on July 16th for Wine & Vine Wreath Making Workshop: Apple and Peony Wreath, a fun night out to socialize, drink great wine, learn a new skill and take home their best selling artificial Apple & Peony Wreath.

Speaking of Newport Art Museum, they’ve moved their annual Artists’ Ball to Gala at Home. Their “Gala at Home” includes a gourmet 5-course dinner prepared by Blackstone Caterers, fine wine from Allen’s Wine And Spirits, flowers by Wild Season Florals, and a special DJ Megan Taylor dance mix (available on Spotify) all delivered right to your door on Friday, July 17th.