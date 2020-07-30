Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
Friday, July 31
- The Brenton Hotel will open on July 31
- Newport Folk Festival announces ‘Folk On Revival Weekend’ July 31 – Aug 2
Things To Do
- Folk Festival Revival Radio
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Ragged Island Summer Session
- 5 pm – The Edge Of Forever” Art Show by Andrew Jacob at The Kings Lens and Friends
- 6 pm – LIVE Music on the Schooner Aurora Sail
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 8:30 pm – MAVIS 80 with Newport Folk Festival
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
- Gordon Lightfoot: If you Could Read My Mind
- The Fight
- Marley
- Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise
Saturday, August 1
Things To Do
- Folk Festival Revival Radio
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 11 am – JPMP-NED invades the Newport Car Museum
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours
- 3 pm to 5 pm – Ragged Island Summer Session
- 5 pm – Newport Polo: Newport versus Boston
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Ragged Island Summer Session
- 6:30 pm – Newport Local Folk Ferry Sunset Cruise
- 6:30 pm – Starry, Starry Night
- 8:30 pm – Deer Tick & Friends In Your House-Party! with Newport Folk Festival
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Sunday, August 2
Things To Do
- Folk Festival Revival Radio
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Three Angels 2020 Fundraiser
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Ragged Island Summer Session
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 8:30 pm – Our Voices Together: An Original Film by Josh Goleman with Newport Folk Festival
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room